10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• IMO 2020 is the biggest macro event you have never heard of. (Eaton Vance)

• How Zillow Makes Billions Reinventing How We Buy & Sell Homes (Basis Point)

• Netflix Under Pressure: Can a Hollywood Disruptor Avoid Getting Disrupted? (Hollywood Reporter)

• Apple Card Review: The Credit Card of the Future Is No Card At All (Wall Street Journal)

• The Fed Isn’t Sending a Signal to Buy Stocks (Bloomberg Opinion) see also The Bond Market Smells Big Trouble. Where to Hide. (Barron’s)

• WEIRD: The Fate of the World’s Largest ETF Is Tied to 11 Random Millennials (Bloomberg)

• Being a Law Firm Partner Was Once a Job for Life. That Culture Is All but Dead. (Wall Street Journal)

• How facial recognition became the most feared technology in the US (Vox)

• Frank Luntz, the GOP’s message master, calls for climate action (Grist)

• Ozzy Osbourne is a genetic mutant, DNA research proves (NY Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Danny Blanchflower, economics professor at Dartmouth, former member of Bank of England monetary policy committee, and author of Not Working: Where Have All the Good Jobs Gone?.

These Are the Best Performing Funds of Funds in Private Equity



Source: Institutional Investor

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.