10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• How to Prepare Your Portfolio for the Worst When the Worst Is a Real Possibility (Barron’s)

• Why it’s hard to say when value wins again: Cliff Asness says his job is about sticking to his finely-tuned investment strategy like grim death (Financial Review)

• Making Sense of Bond Investing During a Deeply Unusual Year (Fortune)

• No Worries (HumbleDollar)

• Retailers struggled during boom times. What happens if there’s a recession? (Washington Post) see also Welcome to the Promoconomy: In the competitive online marketplace, coupon codes and loyalty programs are ubiquitous. But at what cost? (New York Times)

• Once listed for $1 billion. Sold for $100,000. What just happened? (Los Angeles Times)

• Less than Half of Google Searches Now Result in a Click (SparkToro)

• What Happens When Sister Cities Break Up? (Atlas Obscura)

• The Summer of Warren: The surging senator has spent the season overcoming her campaign’s wobbly start and getting down to business—trouncing debate foes, climbing in the polls, and somehow making a slew of policy plans feel exciting. (GQ)

• In Andrew Luck’s Retirement, Football’s Consequences Weigh Heavily (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this past weekend with Ron Williams, former CEO of health insurance giant Aetna and author of Learning to Lead: The Journey to Leading Yourself, Leading Others, and Leading an Organization.

A recession will come (eventually). How bad will it be?



Source: Washington Post

