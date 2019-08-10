10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• How Exposed Are U.S. Investors to China? (Seafarer)
• Why Complexity Sells (Collaborative Fund)
• An expert on human blind spots gives advice on how to think (Vox)
• What does a traffic jam in Atlanta have to do with segregation? Quite a lot. (New York Times) see also Why American Prisons Owe Their Cruelty to Slavery (New York Times)
• Tumblr and the End of the Eyeballs-Are-Everything Era: With an adult-content problem and only the vaguest idea how to make money, Tumblr was easy prey for trends bigger than itself (Wall Street Journal)
• A comprehensive review of the revolving door between Fox and the Trump administration (Media Matters)
• No More Corporate Lawyers on the Federal Bench (The Atlantic)
• New Polls on Trump: It’s not that his approval rating is low (although it is). It’s that his disapproval rating is so high.(The Bulwark)
• Big Tech, a Conservative Provocateur and the Fight Over Disinformation (New York Times) see also Partisan Publishers and Political Content (News Whip)
• The age of comfort TV: why people are secretly watching Friends and The Office on a loop (The Guardian)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ron Williams, former CEO of health insurance giant Aetna and author of Learning to Lead: The Journey to Leading Yourself, Leading Others, and Leading an Organization.
Self-reported Consumption of Different News Sources by Party Affiliation
Source: More in Common
