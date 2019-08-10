10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Is Trumponomics Working? (Fiscal Times) see also Former Trump Econ adviser Gary Cohn warns Trump’s trade war is hurting the U.S. economy (Washington Post)
• From the moment we wake up and brush our teeth, our consumer choices are dominated by a few large companies. (The Guardian)
• Don’t Count Out Value Investing Despite Growth’s Spurt (Bloomberg) see also Where Quant Does It Better (Institutional Investor)
• How did YouTube become the most popular music streaming site? By sounding like the world itself. (Washington Post)
• US in the midst of a white nationalist terrorism crisis (Sydney Morning Herald) see also I warned of alt-right violence in 2009. I was right. (Washington Post)
• The CEO of Nasdaq Wants You to Know the Company Isn’t Just About Stocks (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• Advantage Flywheels (FutureBlind) see also The Network Effects Manual: 13 Different Network Effects (and counting) (NFX)
• 8chan, a nexus of radicalization, explained The platform is a dark, toxic corner of the internet (Vox)
• ‘Take Texas seriously’: GOP anxiety spikes after retirements (Washington Post) see also Republicans Fear ‘Extinction in the Suburbs’ Over Gun Control (Bloomberg)
• Einstein showed Newton was wrong about gravity. Now scientists are coming for Einstein. (NBC News)
