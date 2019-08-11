Lion King Cast Reveal Their Favorite Scenes



The most anticipated big Disney remake yet, The Lion King, arrives in theaters Friday, promising fans a visually stunning reimagining of one of their favorite tales. Ahead of the movie’s release, Rotten Tomatoes’ editor Jacqueline Coley sat down with director Jon Favreau and the cast to talk about how they put a new spin on the classic film as well as their favorite scenes from the original movie. Want to know which Lion King moments make Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Alfre Woodard, and Chiwetel Ejiofor laugh, cry, and drop their jaws? Check out the video interview above.

