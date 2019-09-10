10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• How rock-bottom bond yields spread from Japan to the rest of the world: Japan’s impact is felt keenly in American and European corporate-credit markets. (The Economist)

• How to make your retirement savings last forever. (Marketwatch)

• Are Revel Mopeds the Fad of the Summer or the Future of Urban Transportation? (Slate)

• A Behavioral Prescription. (Irrelevant Investor)

• When Hurricane Dorian blew through the Bahamas, it exposed one of the world’s great faultlines of inequality (Washington Post) see also Thomas Piketty Is Back With a 1,200-Page Guide to Abolishing Billionaires (Bloomberg)

• Uber Still Doesn’t Get It: Company Docs Reveal Flimsy Plan for Injured Workers (The Intercept)

• The World Wastes Tons of Food. A Grocery ‘Happy Hour’ Is One Answer. (New York Times)

• 145 CEOs Call On Senate To Pass ‘Common-sense, Bipartisan’ Gun Laws. (NPR)

• The Finalists For 2019’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are In, And There Are Some Real Bellyachers (Digg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Sir John Browne, former CEO of British Petroleum between 1995 and 2007, and author of numerous books, most recently, Make, Think, Imagine: Engineering the Future of Civilisation.

Sure, Hedge Funds Are Charging Less, but There’s a Catch



Source: Chief Investment Officer

