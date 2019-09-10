10 Monday AM Reads

My end of September, start of the week, morning train holiday reads:

• “We Could Say Anything to Each Other”: Bob Iger Remembers Steve Jobs (Vanity Fair)

• IPOs Have Been Crushed in 2019. Why That’s Actually Good News for Stocks. (Barron’s)

• Fewer Stocks Are Participating in the Market’s Rally (Wall Street Journal)

• Market Lens: Has Market Structure Evolution Made Equities Less Liquid? (Citadel Securities)

• How Nike Keeps Raising the Bar (Wall Street Journal)

• For 20 years, ‘House Hunters’ has been reliable reality TV. For millennials, it feels more like a fantasy. (Washington Post)

• The Grimy History of the Attorney General’s Office (Bloomberg)

• Why the right’s usual smears don’t work on Greta Thunberg (Vox)

• Senate Report: NRA Was ‘Foreign Asset’ To Russia Ahead of 2016 (NPR)

• The 50 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Academy Award winning producer Brian Grazer. His film and television credits include A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13, Arrested Development, 8 Mile, Splash, Backdraft, Liar Liar and The Da Vinci Code; His TV productions include Arrested Development, Sports Night, and 24. His new book is Face to Face: The Art of Human Connection.

The WeWork CEO’s outsize power is one reason the company is imploding



Source: Vox

