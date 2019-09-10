10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning Arizona Dessert train reads:

• Why Electric is Driving the Future of Auto Luxury. (Worth)

• Self-Published Books, Digital Platforms, and Other Paths for Advisors to Build Their Brands (RIA Intel)

• Everybody Was Kung Fu Fighting? (Albert Bridge Capital)

• Money trolls: Why are we so judgmental about other people’s finances? (USA Today)

• Your Expense Report Is a Window Into Your Soul: How you handle the costs you run up on company time can hint at whether your job is making you happy, or even your sense of ethics and fairness. (WSJ)

• ‘Nope, You’re Not Special.’ How the College Scam Mastermind Recruited Families (Wall Street Journal) see also Why College Became So Expensive (The Atlantic)

• Is One of the World’s Biggest Lawsuits Built on a Sham? A dying Irishman went for one last big score in Nigeria. The project failed, but a London tribunal says his company’s owed $9 billion and counting. (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Poll: Americans of both parties overwhelmingly support ‘red flag’ laws, expanded background checks for gun buyers (Washington Post)

• Is Anyone Entertaining Enough to Beat Trump? (Medium) but see These are the three biggest warning signs for Trump’s reelection bid. (CNBC)

• The U.S. Open Gave Us a Revelation, an Iconic Champion, and a Look at the Future of Tennis. (The Ringer)