Ferrari F8 Tributo

I have not been much of a fan of the 2000-era Ferraris. But I have to agree Hannah Elliot, Bloomberg’s automotive reporter, who calls the Tributo “the most beautiful Ferrari in a decade” — and I think she is on to something. Its low, long lean, and very sexy.

It has lovely lines, but beyond that, the stats are pretty explosive

-3.9-liter V-8 turbo engine.

-711-horsepower, 568 pound-feet of torque,

-Seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox

-2,932 pounds

-0 to 62 mph sprint time of 2.9 seconds

-Top speed = 211 mph

All this is yours for the low low price of $270,530 . . .

Source: Bloomberg; See Also: Ferrari



Source: MotorTrend