MIB: Brian Grazer, Film & TV producer

Our guest this week is Academy Award winning producer Brian Grazer. He is the co-founder of Imagine Entertainment with Ron Howard. His film and television credits include A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13, Arrested Development, 8 Mile, Splash, Backdraft, Liar Liar and The Da Vinci Code; His TV productions include Arrested Development, Sports Night, and 24. His 2016 book “A Curious Mind: The Secret to a Bigger Life” was a New York Times bestseller. His latest book, “Face to Face: The Art of Human Connection,” was released in September.

Grazer notes he prospects for ideas that have not been done before and have an authentic voice. Oftentimes, these are simple ideas that are interesting and empowering. He says his observational strength is to “lead the invention of perspective on subjects that make them cinematic and compelling.”

He explains how eye contact is the tool to be present with others, creating genuine not transactional interest, are all birthed out of human connections and interactions. Grazer has made it a point to meet someone new every month from outside of his field of business. This has led him to have a large network of people in and out of entertainment.

Brian Grazer’s Authored books

A Curious Mind: The Secret to a Bigger Life

Face to Face: The Art of Human Connection

Brian Grazer’s Favorite books

Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance

Bruce Lee: Tao of Jeet Kune Do

Books Mentioned by Barry

The Hero with a Thousand Faces