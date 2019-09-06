Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 9.06.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending September 6th, 2019

Positives:

1. Despite numerous false starts, it appears Trade War talks are back on later this month.

2. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 3.2%.

3. Same store sales rose 6.5% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 5.7%.

4. Non-farm productivity rose 2.3% q/o/q, meeting expectations.

5. International trade deficit came in at $-54.0B for July, higher than the previous $-55.5B.

6. Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.7%.

7. PMI Manufacturing index came in at 50.3 for August, above the expected 49.9.