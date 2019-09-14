This comes out in two months — Guess I am subscribing to Disney Plus . . .

The Mandalorian Official Trailer (2019) Disney, Star Wars Series HD



After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

See also:

The Mandalorian: Everything we know about the new Star Wars show on Disney Plus