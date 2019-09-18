10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• 50 Years ago, financial planning founders started a movement — and created a profession (Investment News)

• Hooray, LDI Is Progressively Making Corporate Pension Portfolios Less Risky (CIO)

• The Anthropocene: Why Investors Should Pay Attention to This Geological Discussion (Worth)

• Why did the repo market’s wheels stop turning? (Financial Times)

• Russian diplomatic Twitter accounts rewrite history of World War II (Medium)

• Business is the only area of human activity where you get paid to change your mind (The Spectator)

• ‘Ecological grief’ grips scientists witnessing Great Barrier Reef’s decline (Nature)

• “The Daily” Hits One Billion Downloads (New York Times Company)

• Silicon Valley is throwing Trump a fundraiser. They’d just rather not talk about it. (Vox) but see Silicon Valley Donors Continue to Elude Trump (Wall Street Journal)

• Last day of the dinosaurs’ reign captured in stunning detail (National Geographic)