10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Peaberry coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Every athlete’s worst nightmare: She Won Athletes’ Hearts. And Robbed Them Blind. The same people who years ago entrusted her with millions wince today at the mention of her name. (Sports Illustrated)

• Greatest hits of personal finance (Above the Market)

• If He Drinks White Claw and Wears a Fleece Vest, He Might Just Be a Fin-meme Influencer (Institutional Investor)

• Is We Work a Fraud? (Medium)

• Crash Course: How Boeing’s Managerial Revolution Created the 737 Max Disaster (New Republic)

• This Company Built a Private Surveillance Network. We Tracked Someone With It (Vice)

• Hypoxia City: At 5100 meters’ elevation, a Peruvian gold mining town is the world’s highest settlement—and a good place to study how life at extremely low oxygen levels ravages the body (Science)

• Mitch McConnell: The Man Who Sold America. After 40 years of scorched-earth politics and bowing to special interests, will Mitch McConnell finally pay the price? (Rolling Stone)

• The race to create a perfect lie detector – and the dangers of succeeding (The Guardian)

• The Hardest Effect I Ever Pulled Off: 42 filmmakers, cinematographers, and effects artists on making the impossible happen. (Vulture)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Sarah Ketterer, Chief executive officer and cofounder at Causeway, an international value manager with $52 billion under management. Ketterer was Morningstar International Manager of the Year in 2017.

Bond Market Turbulence: Why It Matters and What to Do About It



Source: Fortune

