10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Roast coffee, grab a seat by a water feature, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Academy Award winning producer Brian Grazer. His film and television credits include A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13, Arrested Development, 8 Mile, Splash, Backdraft, Liar Liar and The Da Vinci Code; His TV productions include Arrested Development, Sports Night, and 24. His new book is Face to Face: The Art of Human Connection.

Run on Momentum Stocks Is Punishing a Surprising Group



Source: Wall Street Journal

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.