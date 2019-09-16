Which States Could Suffer the Most From Trade War Tariffs?

Source: How Much
This is pretty amazing:
• Throughout 2019, the U.S. imposed $250 billion in tariffs on imported Chinese products. China retaliated with $110 billion in tariffs against American exports.
• States on the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Atlantic region stand to lose the most money as a result of these export tariffs. States in the Midwest and Great Plains stand to lose the least amount of money.
• Some state economies rely more on exports than others. For example, exports comprise 26.7% of Louisiana’s economy, compared to only 0.7% of Hawaii’s economy.
• Half of all manufacturing jobs in the U.S. are dependent on exports, and one in three acres of American farmland is used for selling agricultural products to other countries.
