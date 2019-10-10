10 Friday AM Reads

My end of the week morning reads:

• Everything Is Private Equity Now: Spurred by cheap loans and investors desperate to boost returns, buyout firms roam every corner of the corporate world. (Businessweek)

• The Great Fee War of the 2010s (A Wealth of Common Sense) see also How Commission-Free Trading May Ultimately Hurt ETFs (Forbes)

• Peter Thiel’s Dinners Are the Hottest Ticket in L.A. So What’s His Endgame? (Vanity Fair)

• Ultra Low Interest Rates: Be Careful What You Wish For (Investor’s Business Daily)

• How vintage football (soccer) shirts became big business (The Face)

• Walmart Is Quietly Turning Healthcare on Its Head (Risk Hedge) see also We’re Getting Ripped Off (Slate)

• Schwab’s Next Target? Your Financial Adviser (Bloomberg)

• Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio And Ken Fisher Show There’s Utility In Humility (Forbes)

• Trump’s Impeachment Saga Stems From a Political Hit Job Gone Bad (Businessweek)

• So You Crashed a $3 Million Bugatti. Now What? (Bloomberg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller, professor of economics at Yale, and author of a new book, Narrative Economics: How Stories Go Viral and Drive Major Economic Events.

U.S. Slowdown Spurs Concern Economy Is Near Stalling



Source: Bloomberg

