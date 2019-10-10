10 Monday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Wall Street Brokers Missed the Index-Funds Memo (Wall Street Journal)

• The Best Economic News No One Wants to Talk About: Something’s happening to wages that neither Democrats nor Republicans care to acknowledge. (The Atlantic)

• MDMA 💊 (Scott Galloway)

• A Secretive Committee of Wall Street Insiders Is the Least of the New York Fed’s Concerns. (Institutional Investor)

• Your Stock Trades Go Free but Your Cash Is in Chains (Wall Street Journal) see also Who Will Win the New Broker Wars? (Barron’s)

• Steve Miller cracked the code of 1970s radio. But he’s still raging against the music industry. (Washington Post)

• Why Some Americans Won’t Move, Even for a Higher Salary (City Lab)

• Are You My Cousin or Half-Sibling? Sometimes 23andMe unearths family secrets. Sometimes it just makes a mistake. (Slate)

• Where is the Sun located in the Milky Way? (Syfy Wire)

• So You Crashed a $3 Million Bugatti. Now What? The complicated, costly, world-crossing process of fixing a wrecked supercar (Bloomberg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller, professor of economics at Yale, and author of a new book, Narrative Economics: How Stories Go Viral and Drive Major Economic Events.

Average price of health insurance rose above $20,000 for families



Source: Slate

