10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:
• If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich? Turns out it’s just chance. (MIT Technology Review)
• The shoe industry is at war with itself over stolen design (Fast Company)
• Meet the Buffett bot: quant fund tries to crack the ‘value’ code (Financial Times)
• Netflix Versus Blockbuster (Irrelevant Investor)
• Business that cultivate its stakeholders (Waiter’s Pad)
• Airbnb’s WeWork problem: Two very different ‘unicorns’ aim to go public in 2020 (TechCrunch)
• Are We on the Cusp of the Next Dot-Com Bubble? (The Atlantic)
• Online Influencers Tell You What to Buy, Advertisers Wonder Who’s Listening (Wall Street Journal)
• Chernow: Hamilton pushed for impeachment powers. This is what he had in mind. (Washington Post)
• The 133 Best Cheap Eats in New York City—Now Including Westchester (Bloomberg)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Fran Kinniry, Global Head of Portfolio Construction at the Vanguard Group, where he is also principal in Investment Strategy Group.
Can any streaming company dethrone Netflix?
Source: Marketwatch