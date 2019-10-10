10 Monday AM Reads

My back to week morning train reads:

• The Death of Cars Was Greatly Exaggerated (Wired)

• As Investors Try To Be More Ethical, Some Find No Escape From Businesses They Detest (NPR)

• The Real Reason Value Has Been Lagging Growth (Institutional Investor)

• Think you know the lessons from ‘Black Monday’? Think again. (WSJ)

• Everything You Need to Know About Recessions (Wealth of Common Sense)

• Who Actually Feels Satisfied About Money? (The Atlantic)

• Why venture capital doesn’t always make sense for fashion (Vogue Business Talent)

• How the baby boomers broke America (Politico)

• Spacetime foam: The Universe Is Made of Tiny Bubbles Containing Mini-Universes (Vice)

• TikTok Girls Dance to Audio of Toxic Exes’ Rants in Latest Darkly Funny (and Empowering) Trend (Rolling Stone)