10 Monday AM Reads

My back to week morning train reads:
• The Death of Cars Was Greatly Exaggerated (Wired)
• As Investors Try To Be More Ethical, Some Find No Escape From Businesses They Detest (NPR)
• The Real Reason Value Has Been Lagging Growth (Institutional Investor)
• Think you know the lessons from ‘Black Monday’? Think again. (WSJ)
• Everything You Need to Know About Recessions (Wealth of Common Sense)
• Who Actually Feels Satisfied About Money? (The Atlantic)
• Why venture capital doesn’t always make sense for fashion (Vogue Business Talent)
• How the baby boomers broke America (Politico)
• Spacetime foam: The Universe Is Made of Tiny Bubbles Containing Mini-Universes (Vice)
• TikTok Girls Dance to Audio of Toxic Exes’ Rants in Latest Darkly Funny (and Empowering) Trend (Rolling Stone)
Costs of education + healthcare increase much faster than wages + overall consumer prices
Source: Torsten Sløk, Deutsche Bank Securities