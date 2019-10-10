10 most competitive economies in 2019



Source: World Economic Forum

The annual Global Competitiveness Report has been released, and its chock full of great data and analysis:

“Ten years on from the global financial crisis, the world economy remains locked in a cycle of low or flat productivity growth despite the injection of more than $10 trillion by central banks. The latest Global Competitiveness Report paints a gloomy picture, yet it also shows that those countries with a holistic approach to socio-economic challenges, look set to get ahead in the race to the frontier.”

The top 10 most competitive economies is above, with tiny Singapore just edging out the USA.

Advice to political candidates: The Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark are all in the top 10. They have figured out how to provide a greater social safety net, without preventing business from being free to innovate and create value. Its an important balance American candidates for President should pay attention to:

“The United States may have lost out to Singapore overall, but it remains an innovation powerhouse, ranking 1st on the business dynamism pillar, 2nd on innovation capability, and 1st for finding skilled employees”

If you want to enhance the safety net, increase health care coverage, or re-regulate the banks, those countries show there is a good balance to be had if you approach the process intelligently . . .