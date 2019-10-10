10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• How remote work is quietly remaking our lives Working from anywhere: the good, the bad, the lovely. (Vox)

• Money Managers Gain Sway Over Muni Market: A larger-than-ever share of municipal bonds is being managed by professionals, a market traditionally the domain of mom- and-pop investors. (Wall Street Journal)

• Guess what? Most active managers underperform when markets fall, too (MoneyWeek)

• Bianco: Central Banks Can’t Create Negative Rates by Themselves (Bloomberg)

• Tesla’s Autopilot Could Save the Lives of Millions, But It Will Kill Some People First (Businessweek) see also Tesla Needs Its Battery Maker. A Culture Clash Threatens Their Relationship. (Wall Street Journal)

• Ray Dalio’s Brand Power (Institutional Investor)

• Unified American Discourse (Irrelevant Investor)

• The Persistent Lie About Music Piracy (Penny Fractions)

• Matt Drudge, an influential figure in conservative media, sours on Trump as he faces impeachment (CNN)

• The NBA’s choice: its $4-billion China business or its values (Quartz) see also The NBA Should Call China’s Bluff (Bloomberg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Binyamin Appelbaum, lead business and economics writer on the New York Times editorial board. His latest book is “The Economists’ Hour: False Prophets, Free Markets and the Fracture of Society.”

When Will the Party Be Over for Oil?



Source: Chief Investment Officer

