10 Thursday AM Reads

My Impeachment-free morning train reads:

• Meet America’s newest military giant: Amazon (MIT Technology Review)

• The Best Predictor of Stock-Fund Performance (Morningstar)

• Corporate America’s Second War With the Rule of Law: Uber, Facebook, and Google are increasingly behaving like the law-flouting financial empires of the 1920s. We know how that turned out. (Wired)

• Brexit and the Decline of Brand Britannia (Businessweek)

• Mutual Funds’ Embrace of High-Profile Unicorns Backfires (Wall Street Journal)

• Chinese Shoppers and Investors Are Losing Their Appetite for Gold (Bloomberg)

• After explaining the universe, Bill Bryson turns his attention to the body (Washington Post)

• In the rush to harvest body parts, death investigations have been upended (Los Angeles Times)

• Winners of Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 (The Atlantic)

• NBA Exec: ‘It’s the dirty little secret that everybody knows about’ (ESPN)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Fran Kinniry, Global Head of Portfolio Construction at Vanguard, where he is also principal in Investment Strategy Group.

Does Style Still Matter in Emerging Markets?



Source: Lazard Asset Management

