10 Wednesday AM Reads

• Bond-Trading Bots on Verge of Becoming Masters of the Universe (Bloomberg)

• When Will the Party Be Over for Oil? Now the dominant energy source, despite the glamor of renewables, the day it will peak may be in 2050. (CIO)

• How the business of swag became a multibillion-dollar industry (Crain’s News York)

• Why Is the NBA in Xinjiang? The league is running a training center in the middle of one of the world’s worst humanitarian atrocities. (Slate) see also The China Cultural Clash (Stratechery)

• Spotify’s market cap value has fallen by $15B in 14 months. Is declining Average Revenue Per User freaking investors as much as record companies? (Music Business Worldwide)

• House-buyer time machine: ‘We can’t afford to buy a house now. But what could we have got in the past?’ (BBC)

• Opportunity Zones Aren’t a Program—They’re a Market (Fortune)

• The Cognitive Science of Political Thought: Practical Takeaways for Political Discourse (Behavioral Scientist)

• ” ‘She Said’ is the best book about journalism I have ever read. Here are its best lessons for journalists.” (Insider)

• Mexicans are killing each other at record rates. The U.S. provides the guns (Los Angeles Times)

People Who Work from Home Earn $2,000 More a Year



Source: Bloomberg

