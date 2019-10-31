Coming Next Week: MIB Live with Gene Fama and David Booth

I am excited about our next Masters in Business: Live! This time, we will be chatting with Nobel Laureate Gene Fama and DFA Founder David Booth.

Here are the sorts of questions I am thinking about:

• What finance was like before Gene Fama’s research?

• How did David Booth recognize Fama’s ideas would impact how people invested?

• What was Wall Street’s reaction to EMH, and the idea as to why it is so hard to beat the market?

• Value has underperformed Growth for the past decade. What sort of lesson should investors take from that?

• Fama’s work was on the periphery of, and relied upon then unknown concepts of behavioral economics . . . What does Gene think about that area? • Does the nature of how value is measured and processed in the market change over time?

• Do interest rates have a bigger impact on the real economy or on asset prices? And how much control does the federal reserve really have on interest rates?

• “Why am I even reading Wall St research?”

If you have any ideas for questions you’d like asked, hit me at #MIBLive

If this works out, I may have to start doing these MIB Live! things monthly…

