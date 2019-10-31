Is Private Equity Is the Riskiest Investment You Can Make Today?

Private equity has become the asset allocator’s asset class of choice. A recent survey of institutional investors found that 49% expect private equity to outperform the public equity market by a whopping 4% per year or more. We spoke with Dan Rasmussen of Verdad Capital about why he thinks the experts have completely unrealistic expectations, and where these false beliefs stem from.

The Riskiest Investment You Can Make Today?



Check out Dan’s piece from 2018: Private Equity: Overvalued and Overrated?

