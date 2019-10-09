Reconfiguring The American Household

Cool data + graphics from Rentonomics:

• 50 years ago, over 75% of 26-year-olds were married and living with their spouse; today, its just 24%. In 2018, there were 300,000 more 26-year-olds living with parents than spouses.

• The nuclear family household is slowly disappearing. In 2018, the number of nuclear family households was the same as in 1984, when the United States population was 27% smaller. Nuclear families are declining in 20 of the nation’s 25 largest metropolitan areas.