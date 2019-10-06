10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning Impeachment-free, Policy reads:

• I Worked at Capital One for Five Years. This Is How We Justified Piling Debt on Poor Customers. (New Republic)

• A Trump hotel mystery: Giant reservations followed by empty rooms (Politico)

• New York State Officials Open Probe on 403(b) Sales to Teachers (Wall Street Journal)

• Conway: Unfit for Office, Donald Trump’s narcissism makes it impossible for him to carry out the duties of the presidency in the way the Constitution requires. (The Atlantic)

• These Sheriffs Release Sick Inmates to Avoid Paying Their Hospital Bills (ProPublica) see also Health Insurance That Doesn’t Cover the Bills Has Flooded the Market Under Trump (Businessweek)

• ‘You understand that you might have to shoot a student?’ (Washington Post)

• How the Right Covered Watergate vs. How the Right is Covering Trump (Arc) see also Facebook says Trump can lie in his Facebook ads (Popular Information)

• This Is the Moment Rachel Maddow Has Been Waiting For (New York Times)

• He Was the NBA’s Best Ref. Then He Went to a Catholic Seminary. (Wall Street Journal)

• Fiona Apple Is Still Calling Bullshit: The singer spends most of her time at home, working on a new album. That doesn’t mean she’s not paying attention. (Vulture)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller, professor of economics at Yale, and author of a new book, Narrative Economics: How Stories Go Viral and Drive Major Economic Events.

Deportations Reduce Crime? That’s Not What the Evidence Shows



Source: New York Times