10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning policy reads:

• The Decline and Fall of Rudy Giuliani: The former New York City mayor once polled as the most popular politician in America—of either party. Today, he’s at the center of the scandal that threatens to bring down a presidency. (GQ)

• What if you call 911 and no one comes? Inside the collapse of America’s EMS services. (NBC News)

• 10% of Twitter users produce 97% of U.S. political tweets (Axios) see also Pro-Trump Twitter Accounts Are Obsessively Attacking The Congressman Leading The Impeachment Inquiry (Buzzfeed)

• Unpacking the economics Nobel Prize: When the world is facing large systemic crises, why is the economics profession celebrating small technical fixes? (Open Democracy)

• The Obscure Charges That Utility Companies Add to Your Bills (ProPublica)

• The White Cliffs of Brexit: The port of Dover is expected to be paralyzed by Britain’s departure from the European Union. So why are its residents so desperate to leave? (New Republic)

• The Man Who Couldn’t Take It Anymore: “I had no choice but to leave,” General James Mattis says of his decision to resign as President Trump’s secretary of defense. (The Atlantic)

• The Student Vote Is Surging. So Are Efforts to Suppress It. (New York Times)

• Most families would pay less for better care with Medicare for All. (USA Today) see also Meet the uber-rich who want a wealth tax (AP)

• Astrology in the Age of Uncertainty: Millennials who see no contradiction between using astrology and believing in science are fueling a resurgence of the practice. (New Yorker)