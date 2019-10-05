10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Roast coffee, grab a seat ont he couch, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Three Big Things: The Most Important Forces Shaping the World (Collaborative Fund)

• A Taxonomy of Moats (Reaction Wheel)

• Elon Musk doesn’t care about you (Business Insider)

• Irish Butter Kerrygold Has Conquered America’s Kitchens (Businessweek)

• These men gather in backyards to settle scores — and reduce gun violence — by pummeling one another (Washington Post)

• Political Operatives Are Faking Voter Outrage With Millions Of Made-Up Comments To Benefit The Rich And Powerful (Buzzfeed)

• The story of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and how the world looked the other way (Insider)

• Radical warming in Siberia leaves millions on unstable ground (Washington Post)

• The Myths of the “Genius” Behind Trump’s Reelection Campaign (ProPublica)

• Architecture’s Most Irredeemable Cad (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller, professor of economics at Yale, and author of a new book, Narrative Economics: How Stories Go Viral and Drive Major Economic Events.

The global equities market is dominated by a few developed countries.

Source: Visual Capitalist

