10 Weekend Reads

• Is Amazon Unstoppable? (New Yorker) see also Jeff Bezos’s Master Plan (The Atlantic)

• How Charles Schwab Took His Eponymous Firm Public (Worth)

• Half the World’s Coral Reefs Already Have Been Killed by Climate Change (Bloomberg)

• Why Everything Is Getting Louder: The tech industry is producing a rising din. Our bodies can’t adapt. (The Atlantic)

• Monty Python at 50: a half-century of silly walks, edible props and dead parrots (The Guardian)

• Five Lessons from History (Collaborative Fund)

• It’s Greta Thunberg’s World: But it’s still burning. The extraordinary rise of a 16-year-old, and her Hail Mary climate movement. (New York Magazine)

• The Beating Heart: A terrible crime, a patient waiting for a transplant: The tragic, redemptive journey of one heart. (Washington Post)

• Social media social media is designed for emotion, not dialogue. (Longreads) see also The tiny Alaskan public broadcaster in Facebook’s crosshairs (Popular Information)

• Mindy Kaling Didn’t Sign Up to Be a Role Model: But her fans won’t have it any other way. (Elle)

Less than 10% of people in the world breathe clean air



Source: World Bank

