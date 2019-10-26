10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat on the aisle, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The Transformation of Condé Nast: How a media mogul defined class and invented the modern magazine (New Republic)

• Spotify Saved the Music Industry. Now What? (Fortune) see also “We Need a Generational Effort”: Music Lawyer Eric Zhao Crusades Against Piracy (Radii)

• The Nation’s Largest Female-Owned RIA Started as a Business School Class Project (Worth)

• The Heir: Ivanka was always Trump’s favorite. But Don Jr. is emerging as his natural successor. (The Atlantic)

• The Planet Hunting Machine: taking the lonely search for habitable planets and automating it. (Alta)

• A Former Facebook Insider on Why It’s So Hard for the Tech Giant to Get Elections Right (Slate)

• The Lines of Code That Changed Everything: Apollo 11, the JPEG, the first pop-up ad, and 33 other bits of software that have transformed our world. (Slate)

• Is the Equal Sign Overrated? Mathematicians Hash It Out (Quanta Magazine)

• A Forecast for a Warming World: Learn to Live With Fire (New York Times) see also Kincade Fire: The Age of Flames Is Consuming California (Wired)

• Gaugin and Van Gogh’s social networks: As their portraits show, two of art’s supposed “great loners” were deeply social painters. (New Statesman)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Nobel Laureate Michael Spence, discussing his work on the dynamics of information flows and market structures, and his book, The Next Convergence: The Future of Economic Growth in a Multispeed World.

Median U.S. college or university endowment returned just under 5% in fiscal 2019



Source: Barron’s

