10 Monday AM Reads

My start of the week morning plane reads:

• WallStreetBets sub-Reddit: “Like 4chan found a Bloomberg terminal” (Bloomberg)

• How Private-Equity Headhunters Are Bleeding Wall Street (Vanity Fair) .

• The Key to Electric Cars Is Batteries. One Chinese Firm Dominates the Industry. (Wall Street Journal)

• Stale Pricing Does Not Equal Low Risk or Low Correlation (Behavioural Investment)

• Annuity Sales to Teachers By AIG Are Reportedly the Subject of an SEC Probe (Barron’s)

• The prince, the billionaire and the Amazon project that got frozen in the desert (Washington Post)

• QAnon and UFO Conspiracies Are Merging (Vice)

• Trump’s Re-Election Likely If Economy Stays on Course (Bloomberg)

• Major counterfeit art scandal hits UK: Royals sends back £105m Monet, Picasso and Dali paintings (Daily Mail)

• Tony Woods Helped Make Dave Chappelle Dave Chappelle (NYT)