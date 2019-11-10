10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• How the Dumb Design of a WWII Plane Led to the Apple Macintosh (Wired)
• Why Value Investing Sucks (Institutional Investor)
• Behavioral Finance is Finance (Albert Bridge Capital)
• The Zombie Storefronts of America: If retail is dying, then pop-up shops might be what replace it (The Atlantic)
• As Push for Higher Minimum Wages Grows, New York Offers a Test Case (New York Times) see also Red and Blue Economies Are Heading in Sharply Different Directions (New York Times)
• Here’s the price to be paid for listening to ‘Armageddonist’ predictions (Marketwatch)
• How One Startup Is Trying to Help Car Dealers Weather Hailstorms (Bloomberg)
• Deadly superbugs pose greater threat than previously estimated (Washington Post)
• Open Source Code Will Survive the Apocalypse in an Arctic Cave (Businessweek)
• The Cinema of Inadvertence, or Why I Like Bad Movies (Hedgehog Review)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, 5-time recipient of the DOD Distinguished Public Service Medal. Carter is author of 11 books, most recently, Inside the Five-Sided Box: Lessons from a Lifetime of Leadership in the Pentagon.
Big Business Is Overcharging You $5,000 a Year
Source: New York Times
