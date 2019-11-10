10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• Stocks Are Soaring Because Supplies Are Limited: The number of publicly traded companies has dropped by about half in 20 years. (Bloomberg)

• Bitcoin, 11-years in: Bitcoin is a new sort of financial betting game. It is a digital, global, highly-secure, and fairer version of the old-fashioned chain letter. (JP Koning)

• The Private Equity Paradox: Small funds tend to deliver the best returns — but mega funds keep raking in capital. (Institutional Investor)

• Realistic Investment Results (Of Dollars And Data)

• The Lousy Job Economy: Young People Bear the Brunt of a Long-Term Decline in American Job Quality (ProMarket)

• 4-Day Workweek Boosted Workers’ Productivity By 40%, Microsoft Japan Says (NPR)

• What Would Happen If the Internet Went Down … Forever? (Popular Mechanics)

• An Energy Breakthrough Could Store Solar Power for Decades (Businessweek)

• The Strange, Sad Story of the Ken Doll’s Crotch (Jezebel)

• The NBA’s Next Big Star Is a Center. He’s Also a Point Guard. There has never been a point guard like Nikola Jokic. (WSJ)

Be sure to check out a special edition of Masters in Business Live! this weekend with Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama and Dimensional Funds co-founder and executive chairman David Booth, live from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

One Year From Election, Trump Trails Biden but Leads Warren in Battlegrounds



Source: New York Times

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.