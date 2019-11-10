10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:
• The collapse of the information ecosystem poses profound risks for humanity: The viral spread of misinformation, widening news deserts and the proliferation of fake news will threaten life as we know it (The Guardian)
• How Ford’s Mustang Mach-E came to be (Automotive News)
• Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2019 (Scientific American)
• Further Fed Stimulus Falls on Increasingly Barren Ground (CIO)
• Advertising is a tax the poor and technologically illiterate pay. (No Mercy, No Malice)
• We Need to Fix Online Advertising. All of It. For the sake of democracy. (Slate)
• Is This Fish Winning Climate Change? (fivethirtyeight) see also Vintage photos taken by the EPA reveal what America looked like before pollution was regulated (Business Insider)
• The real story behind “Ford v Ferrari” (Hagerty)
• How NBA executive Jeff David stole $13 million from the Sacramento Kings (ESPN)
• The flat-Earth conspiracy is spreading around the globe. Does it hide a darker core? (CNN)
The pension funding gap for all 50 states remains more than $1 trillion
Source: Pew
