10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• The collapse of the information ecosystem poses profound risks for humanity: The viral spread of misinformation, widening news deserts and the proliferation of fake news will threaten life as we know it (The Guardian)

• How Ford’s Mustang Mach-E came to be (Automotive News)

• Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2019 (Scientific American)

• Further Fed Stimulus Falls on Increasingly Barren Ground (CIO)

• Advertising is a tax the poor and technologically illiterate pay. (No Mercy, No Malice)

• We Need to Fix Online Advertising. All of It. For the sake of democracy. (Slate)

• Is This Fish Winning Climate Change? (fivethirtyeight) see also Vintage photos taken by the EPA reveal what America looked like before pollution was regulated (Business Insider)

• The real story behind “Ford v Ferrari” (Hagerty)

• How NBA executive Jeff David stole $13 million from the Sacramento Kings (ESPN)

• The flat-Earth conspiracy is spreading around the globe. Does it hide a darker core? (CNN)

The pension funding gap for all 50 states remains more than $1 trillion



Source: Pew

