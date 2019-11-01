1935 Mercedes-Benz Typ 290

One of the most handsome cars ever to come out of Germany: The spectacular, gorgeous, center-instrument panel, 290 Roadster.

At 13,000 Reichsmarks — about $5,300 dollars, adjusting for purchasing power (if not quite inflation), it would be about $96,000 dollars. About wha a new MB SL costs. In its strongest years (1934 and 1935) the W18 was selling at the rate of approximately 2,000 cars annually.

The more outrageous MB 500k sells for millions, but these still sell for quite respectable money.



Source: Classic Driver