Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman Interview

Blackstone Group Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Schwarzman talks about his philanthropic efforts in the U.S. and in China. Schwarzman appears on “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations.”

Source: Bloomberg

Blackstone Group Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Schwarzman talks about two of his most significant deals, one of which was the $39 billion real estate buyout he made in anticipation of the 2007 crash.



Blackstone Group Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Schwarzman describes how he pushed back on his rejection from Harvard when he was a senior in high school.



Blackstone Group Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Schwarzman tells the story of how he secured funding to enter the private equity business. After a string of rejections, Schwarzman says his fortune changed over a tuna fish sandwich.



