Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman Interview

Blackstone Group Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Schwarzman talks about his philanthropic efforts in the U.S. and in China. Schwarzman appears on “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations.”
Blackstone Group Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Schwarzman tells the story of how he secured funding to enter the private equity business. After a string of rejections, Schwarzman says his fortune changed over a tuna fish sandwich.
