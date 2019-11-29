Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.29.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending November 29th, 2019
Positives:
1. Markets rally, continue to power higher
2. Jobless claims fell 15k w/o/w, from 228k to 213k.
3. International trade deficit narrowed to $-66.53B in Oct., beating the expected $-70.8B.
4. Durable goods orders rose 0.6% m/o/m, above the previous decrease of 0.7%.
5. Retail inventories rose 0.3% w/o/w, above the expected increase of 0.2%.
6. Wholesale inventories rose 0.2% w/o/w, above the previous decrease of 0.3%.
7. Same store sales rose 4.4% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 4.1%.
Negatives:
1. Still no deal on China Trade / Tariff war
2. New home sales rose to 733k in October, below the previous revised 738k.
3. Home mortgage apps fell 1.0% w/o/w, below the previous increase of 7.0%.
4. Pending home sales index fell 1.7% m/o/m, below the previous increase of 1.5%.
5. Personal income remains unchanged m/o/m, below the expected 0.3% increase
6. Consumer confidence came in at 125.5 for November, below the expected 126.9.
Thanks, Matt!