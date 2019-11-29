Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.29.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending November 29th, 2019

Positives:

1. Markets rally, continue to power higher 2. Jobless claims fell 15k w/o/w, from 228k to 213k. 3. International trade deficit narrowed to $-66.53B in Oct., beating the expected $-70.8B. 4. Durable goods orders rose 0.6% m/o/m, above the previous decrease of 0.7%. 5. Retail inventories rose 0.3% w/o/w, above the expected increase of 0.2%. 6. Wholesale inventories rose 0.2% w/o/w, above the previous decrease of 0.3%. 7. Same store sales rose 4.4% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 4.1%.

Negatives:

1. Still no deal on China Trade / Tariff war

2. New home sales rose to 733k in October, below the previous revised 738k.

3. Home mortgage apps fell 1.0% w/o/w, below the previous increase of 7.0%.

4. Pending home sales index fell 1.7% m/o/m, below the previous increase of 1.5%.

5. Personal income remains unchanged m/o/m, below the expected 0.3% increase

6. Consumer confidence came in at 125.5 for November, below the expected 126.9.