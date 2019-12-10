10 Christmas Reads

My holiday themed morning reads:

• Santa isn’t the only one tracking you this holiday season. Stores are watching you, too. Your mobile device reveals who you are and what you want, without your consent. (Vox)

• “You’re My Present This Year”: An Oral History of the Folgers Incest Ad (GQ)

• We’ve just had the best decade in human history. Seriously. Little of this made the news, because good news is no news. (The Spectator)

• A War on Christmas Story: How Fox News built the dumbest part of America’s culture war (Media Matters)

• My semester with the snowflakes~ (Medium)

• Commercializing Christmas has a long and complicated history (Financial Times)

• Extend gratitude beyond platitudes (Tim Harford)

• How to Avoid Amazon This Holiday Season (Truthout)

• Peak Christmas Movie? We made a list, based on more than a century of movie data, and checked it twice. Here’s what we found. (Washington Post)

• The 20 Best Christmas Albums of All Time (Paste)

