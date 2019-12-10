10 Monday AM Reads

My late in the year morning reads:

• Why You Actually May Want to Buy ‘Bears‘ in a Bull Market (Fortune)

• Retailers grapple with $100bn returns problem: Online purchases in the US almost three times more likely to be sent back (Financial Times)

• Investors Conquered Fees. Next Up Is Their Own Behavior. (Bloomberg)

• Christmas Clubs and Private Equity Returns (Morningstar) see also The Financial Lesson of 2008-09 That Most Investors Have Forgotten (Wall Street Journal)

• Dimensional Fund Advisors makes unprecedented slash of fees across all its mutual funds and declines to rule out DFA ETFs muscling into the crowded market (RIABiz)

• The 13 Biggest Career Crashes Of 2019 (Forbes)

• 2 Texas Billionaires Think They Can Fix Philanthropy (Bloomberg)

• SUV shaming: I care about climate change, so why am I driving an SUV? (Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

• The most popular fact checks of 2019 (Washington Post)

• LeBron James and the Golden Age of Geezer Athletes (Wall Street Journal) see also LeBron or MJ? How the King is settling the GOAT debate (ESPN)