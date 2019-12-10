10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• The Bloomberg 50: From finance to fashion and technology to trade, these are the people who defined 2019. (Bloomberg)
• The Architect of Modern Algorithms (Quanta Magazine)
• Hulbert: How bad will the next bear market be? (Marketwatch)
• CalPERS Fires Most of Its Equity Managers (Chief Investment Officer)
• How Fake News Is Still Fooling Facebook’s Fact-Checking Systems (Medium)
• Why White-Collar Workers Spend All Day at the Office (The Atlantic)
• Valerie Plame, America’s most famous ex-spy, finds her new identity (Washington Post)
• Unintended Perk of the Online Mattress Boom: Never-Ending Free Trials (Wall Street Journal)
• Florida Keys Deliver a Hard Message: As Seas Rise, Some Places Can’t Be Saved (New York Times)
• Now that Ikea has colonized Earth, it’s going after Mars (Fast Company)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ben Horowitz, founding partner of famed venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, and author of What You Do Is Who You Are: How to Create Your Business Culture.
The cheapest funds–active & passive–dominate flows.
Source: Morningstar Research