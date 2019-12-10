10 Thursday AM Reads

My Boxing Day morning reads:

• The Case for Regifting: Many think the move is shameful—but research suggests the problem is all in the regifter’s head (Wall Street Journal)

• T. Rowe’s $1T answer to claims stock picking is dead (Financial Planning)

• Why Hedge Funds Are Folding: Liquidations are on pace to exceed last year’s total. (Institutional Investor)

• ‘HACK’ ETF Issuer Enters Uncertain Chapter (ETF.com)

• The Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising (Adweek) see also Is Amazon Unstoppable? (New Yorker)

• Minimum wage to rise in 24 states as a movement toward $15 an hour builds (USA Today)

• How Airlines Exploit Laws to Literally Squeeze Customers: Vanishing competition and lax oversight are leading to higher ticket prices, shoddy service, and cramped spaces. (American Conservative)

• Inside YouTube’s Year of Responsibility (Bloomberg)

• Pods & Recs: Facts Learned from Podcasts in 2019 (Medium)

• Giannis Learned How to Shoot 3s. Uh-Oh. (Wall Street Journal)