10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Retailers Gave You Free Returns and You Ruined It (Bloomberg) see also Holiday Retail Sales Had a Lackluster November Start (WSJ)
• How Mike Bloomberg made his billions: a computer system you’ve probably never seen (Vox)
• Americans’ views on the current economy (Pew Research) see also There Are Economic Warning Signs for Trump in the Midwest (New York Times)
• The Very Respectful Wikipedia Battles Over “OK Boomer” (Slate)
• So Your Dog Can Roll Over. Can It Pass a Co-op Board Interview? (Wall Street Journal) see also Sicilian Homes Went Up for Auction Starting at €1. More Than 100,000 People Called. (Wall Street Journal)
• Fuzzy Math That Fueled Junk Debt Boom Is Sparking Jitters (Businessweek)
• The Year in Stupidity (New Yorker) see also The NSFW 2019 Year in Porn Review (Pornhub)
• Some of the most exciting fossil discoveries ever have come out of this site in Nova Scotia (World Economic Forum)
• The Surging Packers Are Exploiting One of the NFL’s Biggest Inefficiencies (Wall Street Journal) see also The Most Improbable Player in the NBA: How Duncan Robinson went from Division-III basketball to being one of the best shooters on the planet. (Wall Street Journal)
• The 50 Best Comedy Sketches of the Decade (Vulture)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning, a $46 billion RIA, and author of “The 5 Mistakes Every Investor Makes and How to Avoid Them.”
A Third of America’s Economy Is Concentrated in Just 31 Counties
Source: Bloomberg
