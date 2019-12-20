2021 McLaren Elva

These sorts of over the top, money is no object, supercars, are not usually my thing. Still, the technology eventually makes its way downstream, and thats why pay attention to these rolling engineering laboratories.

The McLaren Elva is a street legal open top production car, part of McLaren’s Ultimate Series. (F1, P1, Speedtail and the Senna). Based on the 1960s opn topThe car has some bonkers stats:

– 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 mounted mid-engine.

– Rated at 804 horsepower and 590 lb⋅ft of torque

– 7 Speed Seamless Shift Gearbox (SSG)

– Rear-Wheel Drive

– 0-62 mph in less than three seconds; 0-124 mph happens in 6.7 seconds.

– Production is limited to 399 units

– linked-hydraulic setup, bespoke springs and damper valving, and an electro-hydraulic steering;

– Ultra-light carbon fiber build (2000 lbs ?)

– Active Air Management System (AAMS)

– Variable Drift Control (VDC).

– $1.69 million dollars

The McLaren Senna is a similar build, and weighs > 2600 lbs. The Elva is expected to shrink -300-500 pounds off that curb weight.

I dunno . . . when I pay ~2 large for a car, I expect it to have a windshield and a roof…

Source: Autocar

See Also: Motor1 and Car and Driver