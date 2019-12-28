MiB: Bruce Van Saun, Citizens Financial

This week, we speak with Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Financial Group. CFG is the bank that (among other things) finances most iPhone purchases or monthly leases and has grown into the 12th largest bank in America. He was named American Banker’s 2019 “Banker of the Year,” and sits on the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Board; previously he was on the Boston Fed Bank Advisory Council.

Van Saun was at Royal Bank of Scotland until January 2008, where he helped spin out Citizens Financial Group from RBS just before the crisis hit. He explains why it was so unusual — and a huge advantage — to IPO the bank versus what is more typical transaction like a sale or spinoff. It was a shakeup to the prior bank culture, and much more entrepreneurial. It also allowed Van Saun to recruit the sort of bankers that might not be attracted to a sleepy foreign-owned (and scandal mired) bank.

Citizens Financial Group commercial clients are middle market companies whose revenues run from $25-500 million, and and mid-corporate $500 million to 3 billion in revenues. He also served on the board of Moody’s, and helped to settle outstanding claims against the firm, rehabilitate the company post-crisis. Previously, he was on the board of Lloyds of London.

We also discuss early days of his career working at Bank of New York Mellon in 1997, which was located at 1 Wall Street — right across from the World Trade Center. 9/11 knocked out their data center and home office, leading them to work with IBM to create a duplicate center in Tennessee. Today, banks are much more resilient, with all major banks running fully redundant backups, and much of their data also resided in the cloud.

Bruce Van Zaun’s Favorite Books

The Power of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale



Elephant Company: The Inspiring Story of an Unlikely Hero and the Animals Who Helped Him Save Lives in World War II by Vicki Croke



Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Boxed Set by Tom Clancy



Run Away by Harlan Coben

