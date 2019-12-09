10 Monday AM Reads

My back to week morning train reads:
• How a Strong Job Market Has Proved the Experts Wrong (New York Times)
• Brace for the Digital-Money Wars (Wall Street Journal)
• The 16 most innovative new companies of the 2010s (Yahoo Finance)
• Eyes on the High Seas: Illegal fishing is getting harder, thanks to public surveillance from space (Anthropocene)
• Facebook May Face Another Fake News Crisis in 2020 (Medium)
• OC: Anatomy of a Government Bankruptcy (American Spectator)
• China’s ‘Big Gamble’: Lessons From the Bike Sharing Bust May Hang Over Its A.I. Boom (Fortune)
• Drivers Refuse to Put Down Their Phones. People Keep Dying. (Bloomberg)
• Brands Are Coming for Your Jokes (The Atlantic)
• Reddit’s 2019 Year in Review (Reddit)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ben Horowitz, founding partner of famed venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, and author of What You Do Is Who You Are: How to Create Your Business Culture.
Investors Bail on Stock Market Rally, Fleeing Funds at Record Pace
Source: Wall Street Journal
