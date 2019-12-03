Morgan Housel: Investor’s Biggest Mistakes

Morgan Housel drops by the Compound to discuss some of the biggest mistakes and misconceptions that plague investors year after year – and what can be done about them. We speak with him about

• Investing is one of the only endeavors in which the application of more effort doesn’t equate to better results

• Hindsight bias all of us fall victim to

• Why there is no such thing as an optimized portfolio

• Reality behind some of the most famous investor track records

The Stock Market Doesn’t Care How Hard You Try



