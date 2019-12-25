YouTube’s Misinformation, Conspiracy Theories & Hate

To grasp the phenomenal scale of YouTube: consider that people spend 1 billion hours watching videos on it, every day. It is the most used social network in the U.S. More queries are typed into the website’s search bar than anywhere online except Google, which owns YouTube.

But the site has come under increasing scrutiny, accused of propagating white supremacy, peddling conspiracies and profiting from it all. They recently agreed to pay a record $170 million dollars to settle allegations that they targeted children with ads. YouTube is being forced to concentrate on cleansing the site.

How Does YouTube Handle the Site’s Misinformation, Conspiracy Theories, and Hate



Source: 60 Minutes