10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Tuesday morning train reads:

• Uber CEO Khosrowshahi Struggles to Find Formula for Success (The Information)

• What is private equity, and why is it killing everything you love? (Vox)

• Cable Lost, But Streaming May Be Bleeding Out (Businessweek)

• 10 Things Investors Can Bank on for 2020 (Fortune)

• Factor Investing is More Art, and Less Science (Alpha Architect)

• 7 Reasons Why Video Gaming Will Take Over (Matthew Ball)

• It’s the Hottest Thing in Life Insurance. Are Buyers Aware of the Risks? (Wall Street Journal)

• ByteDance & TikTok have secretly built a deepfakes maker (TechCrunch)

• For $650,000, a Porsche You’ll Happily Drive Into a Ditch (Bloomberg)

• People are seeing ‘Cats’ while high out of their minds. These are their stories. (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brian Kelly, better known as “The Points Guy.” Kelly took an interest in credit card and airline points, and turned it into a substantial media business, with 60 employees and 7 million unique visitors a month.

Here are the odds stocks will rise in 2020



Source: Marketwatch

The Decline of Cash



Source: MIT Technology Review